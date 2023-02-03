Ballycastle has been named as one of the 'Top 10 Trending Towns & Cities' in the UK for domestic trips this year and is the only Northern Irish location to feature on the list.

Landing in seventh place with a year-on-year search increase of +46%, the seaside town is set to star as one of summer 2023's top spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK destinations list entailed from one to ten in terms of popularity: Dunoon, Scotland (+186% search increase); Aberdeen, Scotland (+88%); New Quay, Wales (+80%); Fort William, Scotland (+74%); Eyemouth, Scotland (+57%); Lyme Regis, England (+48%); Ballycastle, Northern Ireland (+46%), coming in seventh place; followed by Sidmouth, England (+45%); Pwllheli, Wales (+39%); and Ayr, Scotland (+34%).

Ballycastle Beach is stunningly beautiful, as anyone who has ever walked along its shoreline will know