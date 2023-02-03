Ballycastle one of the top trending towns and cities in the UK
The only Northern Irish location to feature on the list of destinations in the UK for domestic trips
Ballycastle has been named as one of the 'Top 10 Trending Towns & Cities' in the UK for domestic trips this year and is the only Northern Irish location to feature on the list.
Landing in seventh place with a year-on-year search increase of +46%, the seaside town is set to star as one of summer 2023's top spots.
The UK destinations list entailed from one to ten in terms of popularity: Dunoon, Scotland (+186% search increase); Aberdeen, Scotland (+88%); New Quay, Wales (+80%); Fort William, Scotland (+74%); Eyemouth, Scotland (+57%); Lyme Regis, England (+48%); Ballycastle, Northern Ireland (+46%), coming in seventh place; followed by Sidmouth, England (+45%); Pwllheli, Wales (+39%); and Ayr, Scotland (+34%).
Caroline Burns, HomeToGo Director of PR, said: “In 2023, we’re seeing a new interest from travellers to seek out fresh experiences and explore destinations in lesser-known parts of the world."