Bargain breaks at home and abroad

Check out these great deals

BELFAST: 9 Course Titanic Menu Bed and Gourmet Breakfast, Rayanne House, (pictured) from £110 per person sharing. Offer includes an overnight Bed & Breakfast stay and a nine-course recreation of the dinner menu served on the most famous ship in the world. To book call 028 9042 5859. Offer available on May 19.

PALMA CITY: 3 star Sercotel Zurbaran, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on May 27. Price: £319 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

TURKEY: Antalya Area, Side, 3 star Lemas Suite Hotel, 7 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on May 17. Price: £279 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

COSTA BRAVA: Girona, Lloret De Mar, 3 star Apartments Bolero Park, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on May 18. Price: £299 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

PAPHOS Area: Coral Bay, Villa Sunset Coral, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on May 16. Price: £339 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO LONDONDERRY: Stay and Play, Roe Park Golf Club, from £67 per person sharing. Offer includes overnight stay with full Irish breakfast, unlimited golf and use of the health club. To book call 028 7772 2222. Offer available until 31 December.

CRUISE: Belfast To Majorca, June 12, Marella Dream | Treasures of the Mediterranean, Decks 6/7/10, Inside Cabin, FB, 7 nights from £949pps.

To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store.

GRAN CANARIA: From Belfast, May 19, Gran Amadores Apts, Amadores, 2 Star, SC, 7nights from £359pps. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store.

TENERIFE: From Belfast, May 20, Parque Vacacional Eden, Puerto Del la Cruz, 3 Star, SC, 7nights from £289pps.

To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store.