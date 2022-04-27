Belfast’s Grand Central Hotel is awarded five-star rating

Damian Tumilty, executive head chef, Suzanne McCrum, events manager, Damien McDonald, hotel operations manager, Aimee Drummond, food & beverage supervisor and Stephen Meldrum, general manager

Belfast’s Grand Central has been awarded a five-star rating by the AA.

The AA’s inspector’s report praised the hotel’s ‘5-star service delivered by a friendly and engaging team’ and said ‘first impressions of the Hastings Grand Central are excellent, with a well-kept fascia in a highly accessible location. The diverse, spacious and versatile public areas present extremely well, having benefited from some serious investment. Bedrooms and bathrooms are equipped and furnished to a high standard.’

The Seahorse Restaurant has also been awarded an AA Rosette which is given to restaurants that achieve standards that stand out in their local area, serving food prepared with care, understanding and skill and using good quality ingredients.

The Grand Central is the second in the Hastings Hotels collection to be given a 5-star rating, joining sister property the Culloden Estate & Spa.

Stephen Meldrum, general manager, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded a five-star rating by the AA and I would like to pay testament to every single member of staff as it is because of them that this recognition has been made possible. It is great, not only for Hastings Hotels, but also for tourism in Northern Ireland as we continue to produce a first class offering both in terms of the product and the people.

“When we opened the doors of the Grand Central in June 2018, we wanted to bring a different experience to Belfast and we have achieved that. From the very beginning we have provided a 5-star proposition, so it is fantastic for this to have been made official.

“We offer first-class service, luxurious accommodation and a fabulous selection of dining options including the Grand Café, with beautiful patisserie selections, brunch and locally roasted coffee and the Seahorse Restaurant, with menus created by an award-winning team using the very best of local provenance. And the pièce de résistance is the Observatory on the 23rd floor, which is the tallest cocktail bar in Ireland offering breathtaking views over Belfast and beyond.”