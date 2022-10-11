Bishop's Gate hotel in Londonderry named best hotel in Northern Ireland at Tourism NI awards

The shortlist, chosen by industry experts, represented the best in class in the tourism industry and included properties such as the world class Killeavy Castle Estate.

Loved for its “personal service and stunning Edwardian interior”, as well as its “delectable restaurant offering”, the hotel was one of 13 winners at the event, previously named the Northern Ireland Tourism Awards.

MD Ciaran O’Neill said: “Bishop’s Gate, like all hotels here, has had many challenges over the past two years, but we are committed to excellence and strive to succeed in spite of that. We always want to exceed our customers’ expectations and this award shows that we are doing so.”