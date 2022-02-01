Having fun in Enniskillen

Booking.com revealed that Enniskillen top the list of friendliest places for the third year in a row based on the proportion of properties receiving one of its Traveller Review Awards in 2022.

The coastal towns of Ballycastle and Bushmills also made the list in third and sixth place, and another seaside town – Newcastle – finished joint ninth.

Booking.com’s full list of the most welcoming towns and cities in the UK was:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1. Enniskillen

2. Kirkwall, Orkney

3. Ballycastle

4. Lerwick, Shetland Islands

5. Wick, Highlands

6. Bushmills

7. Douglas, Isle of Man

8. Frome, Somerset

= 9. Newcastle, Co Down / Glastonbury, Somerset / Kelso, Scottish Borders

Of the winning location, Booking.com said: “Located almost exactly in the centre of Northern Ireland, Enniskillen is rich in history and surrounded with picturesque scenery, watersides and natural beauty.

“Serving as the ideal base to explore the wonderful charm of County Fermanagh, guests will not be disappointed by the range of places to visit and experience. From the many impressive castles and museums to tasteful galleries and cosy cafes, you will be able to sense Enniskillen’s unique character and special atmosphere everywhere you go.”

Ryan Pearson, Regional Manager for Booking.com, commented: “Looking ahead to the future with renewed optimism and hope, with these awards we want to recognise the incredible hospitality our partners deliver to travellers each and every day and thank them for their amazing efforts as we continue to rebuild together.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry