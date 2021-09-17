Camping and glamping becomes popular staycation in parts of Northern Ireland

Sperrinview Glamping Pods

A study by Cotswolds Outdoor found that camping equipment sales have increased by 60% between 2019-2021.

Mid Ulster and Mid and East Antrim saw the highest rise in sales with a 300% increase, Cotswolds Outdoors says this confirms that people “have been eager to explore nature during the pandemic.”

Fermanagh and Omagh increased by 156%, Antrim and Newtownabbey by 127% and Causeway Coast and Glens by 86%.

Whilst, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon saw sales plummet by 25%, compared to pre-pandemic.

The most popular items were sleeping mats, two person tents, and camping stoves, says Cotwolds Outdoors.

Research carried out by Holiday Cottages showed that 84% of Brits planned staycations for 2021.

The research also shows that more people want to visit rural locations, Tourism NI said this shows “the shift in staycation priorities away from urban areas and into natural beauty spots.”

42% of 18 to 24 year olds say they wouldn’t have considered a staycation were it not for travel restrictions.

Director General at Caravan and Motorhome Club, Nick Lomas, told the BBC: “When our campsites were allowed to be open last year (2020) we actually saw record levels of bookings.”

Glamping (‘glamorous’ and ‘camping’) describes a more luxurious staycation which often includes private amenities, hot tubs and electricity.

Faraway Lucy’s recent blog explores 43 of the best glamping spots in Northern Ireland, 10 of which have private hot tubs. Here are the top five;

1. Finn Lough Bubble Domes in Enniskillen. Lucy said: “Tucked away in a private forest, each dome is spacious, sleek and minimalistic.”

2. The Black Shack Tiny House in Magherafelt. The blogger said: “Make sure you book a dip in the hot tub!”

3. Rossharbour Lakeside Lodges in Leggs. The Brit said: “Set on the shores of the stunning Lough Erne, there will be no complaints about waking up in the morning when it’s to this view.”

4. Quarry Hill Church in Strangford. The traveller said: “The huge, light-filled open-plan living space is truly jaw-dropping.”