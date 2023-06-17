Celebrate the great British summertime this Father’s Day with hand picked hotels

Make Father's Day special

Stretch out your trip with a complimentary bedroom upgrade after one night, English sparkling wine and strawberries after two, and a seasonal three-course dinner if you choose to stay for three.

Guests (and non-guests) can also spoil dad with an exceptional three-course Sunday dinner at each of the hotel's restaurants that offer the highest quality food and a relaxed atmosphere.

With an array of country retreats in some of the UK’s most beautiful locations, luxury spas and stunning gardens to explore, Hand Picked Hotels has Father’s Day all wrapped up for the whole family – even dogs are welcome!

Treat your father to a hand picked hotel

Celebrate the Great British Summer with Hand Picked from £230 per night, based on two sharing a classic room, subject to the hotel chosen and availability.

New Hall Hotel & Spa, Sutton Coldfield

A fine example of medieval architecture, accompanied by beautiful grounds, exceptional service and elegant experiences, the 800-year-old New Hall Hotel & Spa is truly fit for royalty. Set in 26 acres, complete with a moat, ancient woodland, crenellated towers and a drawbridge, this hotel is as majestic, magical, and elegant as they come.

Enjoy a spectacular Father’s Day Sunday dinner, made with fresh seasonal ingredients in the award-winning Bridge Restaurant or enjoy a light lunch in the Terrace Bar & Lounge with stunning views across the perfectly manicured gardens.

Make your father feel special on Father's Day

With a range of activities on offer, including croquet, tennis and a soothing spa, guests will surely be entertained throughout their stay.

Nutfield Priory Hotel & Spa, Redhill, Surrey

Inspired by the Neo-Gothic splendour of the Palace of Westminster and dating back to 1872, this unique Victorian mansion house near Redhill delights with its stylish interiors, fine paintings, unique artwork and original features, making it a sought-after destination for those wanting to escape to an oasis of tranquillity.

Offering beautiful grounds, dog-friendly amenities and a stunning spa and pool, Nutfield Priory Hotel & Spa is ideal for a family getaway in the Great British countryside.

Of course, being a Hand Picked Hotels retreat, the hotel’s food is sure to impress. Guests can choose to dine in the elegant Cloisters Restaurant, where its stone architecture is just as delightful as the food, head outside to enjoy lunch on the terrace with views of the rolling countryside or retreat to The Grand Hall and Library Bar where dads will feel like royalty as the indulge in a light lunch and tipple.

Rookery Hall Hotel & Spa, Nantwich, Cheshire

First built in 1816 for the wealthy William Hilton Cooke, Rookery Hall Hotel & Spa has continued to move with the times. Today, it is amongst the most renowned country house hotels that Cheshire has to offer, expertly blending old-world charm with modern amenities.

Incorporating its heritage with comfortable contemporary touches, this luxury hotel has a timeless feel to it, making it perfect for a stylish weekend getaway. With a relaxed, homely atmosphere, Hand Picked Hotels’ renowned exceptional service and serene spa, dad will feel relaxed and revitalised after a stay at Rookery Hall Hotel & Spa.

Families can enjoy a sumptuous Sunday dinner, created with the finest of the region’s produce in the charming period interiors of the Restaurant – or for those with a sweet tooth, why not treat dad to an afternoon tea fit for royalty in the Drawing Room and Bar.