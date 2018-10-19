Check out these amazing deals

Bargain breaks at home and abroad

PORTUGAL: Maderia (pictured) Machico, 3 star Dom Pedro Madeira, 7 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast International on November 12. Price: £239 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

SPAIN: Alicante City, Alicante City, 3 star Daniya Alicante, 3 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast International on November 12. Price: £189 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

CANARY ISLANDS: Fuerteventura, Costa Caleta Caleta De Fuste, 3 star Broncemar Beach Aparthotel, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on November 25. Price: £279 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

CRUISE: Discover the Canary Islands with Royal Caribbean during a 10-night Canary Islands holiday onboard Explorer of the Seas from May 14- 24, 2019, sailing roundtrip from Southampton. An Interior stateroom starts from £949 per person.

Itinerary includes: Southampton - Madeira (Funchal), Portugal -Tenerife, Canary Islands - Gran Canaria, Canary Islands - Lanzarote, Canary Islands - Vigo, Spain - Southampton.

CO DOWN: One Night B&B, Canal Court Hotel & Spa, from £99 per room. Offer includes one night’s bed and breakfast accommodation. To book call 028 3025 1234. Offer available until November 30.

CO ARMAGH: One Night B&B, Seagoe Hotel, from £129 per room. Offer includes one night’s bed and breakfast accommodation. To book call 028 3833 3076. Offer available until November 30.

CRUISE: Marella Cruises May 14, 2019. Belfast to Majorca, MARELLA DREAM - Mediterranean Medley, Inside Cablin, AI, 7 nights from £1,059pp

