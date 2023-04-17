The airline has announced its intention to move its Public Service Obligation (PSO) air service linking City of Derry Airport and London into Heathrow from May 6.

“The move to Heathrow truly is a gamechanger for City of Derry’s air links,” says Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.

“Alongside improved ground transport links into central London, the new range of global flight connections will bring new inward investment opportunities and tourism into the region, while enabling travellers from the Derry City region to use their local airport to fly worldwide for the first time.”

Loganair Chief Executive Jonathan Hinkles

Steve Frazer, managing director at City of Derry Airport, said: “This proposed switch to London Heathrow from City of Derry Airport is an exciting time for the airport.

“Not only will this provide direct connectivity to London’s premier airport, it also creates a ‘Gateway to the World’ via one of the world’s best international hubs.”

There will also be an increase in the number of flights between City of Derry and Heathrow following the move, with a choice of three departures in each direction every weekday.

Previously, the third flight operated only on peak days during the summer season. This will increase seat capacity by 12%.

All flights will continue to be operated by Loganair’s locally-based City of Derry crews and Embraer 145 aircraft. Morning flights will now leave City of Derry at 06:35 instead of 06:50.

Loganair’s airline partners include British Airways and other global carriers such as Qatar Airways, Emirates, Etihad, KLM, Air France, Singapore Airlines, United Airlines Finnair, Ethiopian Airlines and Turkish Airlines.

Customers will be able to book single-ticket, assured connections to and from City of Derry via London Heathrow to 119 destinations in 56 countries.