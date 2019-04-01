Coach operator offers innovative luxury sleeping suites

UK coach operator National Express is attempting to steal a bigger share of the domestic transport market with the introduction on luxury on-board sleeping suites.

The coach company says it will be trialling their new NXSleep suites this summer to allow travellers to stretch out and fully rest on route to their destination.

NXSleep will offer customers the option to upgrade from a regular seat for a relaxing and quiet hideaway on board the coach, complete with a king size bed, soundproof walls, complimentary snacks and soft drinks, and the latest in technology to enjoy music, film and TV or play games whilst travelling.

The new option will utilise part of the existing luggage hold and will initially be rolled out on the 591 long distance service between Edinburgh and London in May. Customer feedback and demand will then be used to decide what other routes to add, and make any necessary changes to the suites.

Chris Hardy, Managing Director at National Express, said: “This is a very exciting development for us.

“34 per cent of our customers travel for over three hours at a time, with many of them opting to travel in the evening and late at night. We want them to be able to relax and unwind during their travel and believe the NXSleep suite is the perfect solution to offer the next level in comfort.

“We will be closely monitoring the outcome of the trial with a view to introducing the NXSleep suites to more services as early as the Autumn.”

For more information about National Express visit www.NationalExpress.com