Complaints about long queues at Belfast International Airport

At 7am Thomas Coulter tweeted: “Big queues at @belfastairport this morning again. I arrived here almost an hour ago and just inside the building now. Required to queue to check in bag then back outside to rejoin security queue.”

Before that Terence McCracken had posted: “Epic queues at @belfastairport this morning. Down the stairs and outside. 30 mins already here and only about halfway through.”

Robyn Hyde wasn’t too disheartened by the queue. He said: “First time we’ve ever had to queue there but we were through in an hour.”

Another person replied to those complaining about the queues: “I suppose it depends upon time of day? I’ve been through a few times in the last couple of months quite smoothly.”

Belfast International Airport has been contacted for a comment on the issue.

Ahead of the Easter period the airport recommended people arrive at least two hours before their flight is due to depart.