dBargain breaks at home and abroad

CO FERMANAGH: Cruise Through Summer, Lough Erne Resort, from £155 per person sharing. Offer includes a two-night B&B stay, a complimentary one-hour cruise on Lough Erne and use of the infinity pool. To book call 028 6632 3230. Offer available until September 30, 2018.

CO ANTRIM: Group Getaway, Burndavis Lodge, from £230 per stay. Offer includes a two-night break with afternoon tea on arrival. To book call 074 6742 9654 quoting “Tea”. Offer available until December 20, 2018.

SPAIN: Alicante City, 3 star La City, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast on September 4. Price: £229 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

TURKEY: Antalya Area, 3 star Hanay Suites, 7 nights room-only departing from Belfast on August 30. Price: £319 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

PORTUGAL: Estoi, Algarve, Villa Isaurinda I, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast on August 30. Price: £439 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MAJORCA: From Belfast, August 14, Globales Santa Lucia, Palma Nova, 4 Star, AI, 7 nights from £829pps. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store

MENORCA: From Belfast, August 29, Globales Mediterrani, Cala Blanca, 4 Star, AI, 7nights from £839pps. o book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store

CRUISE: Explore France and Spain with Royal Caribbean during a seven-night Italian France and Spain holiday onboard Navigator of the Seas from October 19 – 26, 2018 sailing roundtrip from Southampton. An Interior stateroom starts from £659 per person. Guests can upgrade to an Oceanview stateroom for an additional £50 per person. For more information on Royal Caribbean International or to book, visit www.royalcaribbean.co.uk or call 0844 493 4005.

Itinerary includes: Southampton - Bilbao, Spain - La Coruña, Spain - Cherbourg, France - Paris/Normandy (Le Havre), France – Southampton.

Explore France and the Netherlands with Royal Caribbean during a 5-night French & Dutch Adventure holiday onboard Independence of the Seas from 20th October 2018 – 25th October 2018, sailing roundtrip from Southampton. A Balcony stateroom starts from £729 per person.

Itinerary includes: Southampton - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Bruges, Belgium (Zeebrugge) - Cherbourg, France - Paris/Normandy (Le Havre), France – Southampton.

Explore the stunning Caribbean with Royal Caribbean during a seven-night Eastern Caribbean holiday onboard Oasis of the Seas from 14th October 2018– 21st October 2018, sailing roundtrip from Port Canaveral, Florida. An Interior stateroom starts from £1,130 per person including return flights from London Heathrow. Guests can upgrade to a Balcony stateroom for an additional £142 per person.

Itinerary includes: Port Canaveral (Florida) United States - Nassau, Bahamas - Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas - Philipsburg, St. Maarten - Port Canaveral (Florida), United States.

Explore the stunning Caribbean with Royal Caribbean during a seven-night Eastern Caribbean holiday onboard Oasis of the Seas from 14th October 2018– 21st October 2018, sailing roundtrip from Port Canaveral, Florida. An Interior stateroom starts from £1,320 per person including return flights from Dublin. Guests can upgrade to a Balcony stateroom for an additional £142 per person.

