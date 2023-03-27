L to R Glenn Gilmour, easyJet, and Uel Hoey, Belfast International Airport.

The flights are now operating up to twice a week on Sundays and Wednesdays throughout the summer season until October 25, 2023, with seats still available to book from £40.99* on easyJet.com.

The popular Turkish resort of Antalya is renowned for its sweeping white-sand beaches, and excellent local cuisine, proving to be the ideal getaway for travellers looking to unwind and recharge in the sun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new route means that holidaymakers from Belfast can choose from over 160 hotels with Europe’s fastest growing tour operator, easyJet holidays. From luxury all inclusive resorts, to family-friendly self-catered apartments, there’s something for everyone. And, there’s 23kg of luggage per person, flights, hotel and transfers included on all beach packages.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: "As Belfast’s largest airline, we are delighted to have launched our first flight from Belfast International Airport to Antalya, providing even more choice for our customers in Northern Ireland to explore more of the most beautiful beach destinations across our network this summer, and enjoy our huge range of hotels available with easyJet holidays.

“While this region has thankfully not been affected by the recent tragic earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, following our onboard collections for UNICEF’s emergency appeal we would like to thank all of our customers who donated for their kindness and generosity in raising over £400,000, which will help UNICEF and their volunteers to continue providing a vital lifeline in the region for the children and families who have been affected.”

Uel Hoey, business development director, added: “Antalya is always a firm and growing favourite with local holidaymakers and we are delighted to see it added to the overall easyJet network from Belfast International Airport. Antalya brings the total number of destinations served by easyJet from Belfast International Airport to 30.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The airline is also set to launch flights from Belfast International Airport to Rhodes for the first time on June 3.