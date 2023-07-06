News you can trust since 1737
easyJet to start new direct weekly flights from Belfast to Hurghada in Egypt this autumn

easyJet has launched a new route from Belfast International Airport to Hurghada in Egypt – a beach resort town stretching along the Red Sea coast, renowned for scuba diving.
By Helen McGurk
Published 6th Jul 2023, 15:10 BST- 1 min read
easyJet will operate weekly flights from Belfast to Hurghada, Egypt, from October 31
easyJet will operate weekly flights from Belfast to Hurghada, Egypt, from October 31

The flights will take off from October 31, with weekly departures on Tuesdays throughout the year and fares starting from £48.54.

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK country manager, said: “We’re delighted to announce this new route from Belfast International Airport to Hurghada in Egypt, providing evening more choice for our customers this winter whether they’re looking for a Christmas getaway, or chasing the winter sun and we can’t wait to welcome more customers on board.

Graham Keddie, managing director at Belfast International Airport, added: “Egypt has long been a requested destination by our passengers and the beautiful resort of Hurghada will open up the stunning Red Sea Coast of Egypt for local travellers. We are delighted that easyJet are again expanding their offering from Belfast International Airport coming on the back of new routes to Antalya and Rhodes and thus providing further choice and flexibility for holidaymakers.”

easyJet is the largest airline in Northern Ireland. Since launching operations nearly 25 years ago the airline has flown over 70 million customers and now offers over 40 routes to destinations across the UK, Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

The airline said holidaymakers looking for inspiration can use its Low Fare Finder on easyJet.com to search for the lowest fares on its entire network.

Flights on the new Belfast to Hurghada route for this winter are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app.

