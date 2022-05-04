The most popular flights, and therefore the dearest, are on the Friday from Belfast, which would allow fans to stay overnight and have plenty of time to sample the atmosphere before the game on Saturday evening.

All of the flights, operated by Easyjet, KLM and Aer Lingus, involve at least one stop, therefore fans thinking of travelling on Saturday could be cutting it too fine to make the match.

The most popular return flight is on the Sunday.

Sadio Mane celebrates with teammates after scoring Liverpool's third goal during the UEFA Champions League semi final leg two match between Villarreal and Liverpool at Estadio de la Ceramica on May 3, 2022 in Villarreal, Spain. Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

The cheapest return package to coincide with the Champions League final works out at £508 with KLM though it involves an overnight stay in Amsterdam on Friday night before flying in to Paris on Saturday afternoon.

The return trip from Belfast to Paris would normally average at just under £200.

The Stade de France will hold 75,000 people for the final with each club who makes the final being given 20,000 to sell to its fans.

Another 12,000 tickets will be balloted through the UEFA website.

The rest will be corporate and hospitality tickets.