Fresh danger for Northern Ireland holidaymakers in Rhodes as wildfires lead to hotel evacuations

A Northern Ireland couple on their honeymoon had to be moved from a beach by the Greek army in the early hours of this morning (Sunday) having already been evacuated from their hotel.

Lee and Rosaleen Ruane from Warrenpoint in County Down had arrived in Rhodes on Tuesday evening on a Jet2 holiday.

Mr Ruane told BBC News NI: "We were evacuated from the hotel [on Saturday] about two o'clock, and we've had no communication whatsoever from Jet2, from our hotel, nothing," he said.

This photograph taken on July 22, 2023 shows smoke rising from a burnt hotel complex during a wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes. Photo by EUROKINISSI/Eurokinissi/AFP via Getty Images

He said that it had been "getting quite scary" on the beach and the newlyweds felt much safer in the alternative accommodation where they are now.

"It's a honeymoon we won't forget, that's for sure," he said.

The island has been battling wildfires fanned by strong winds while temperatures have remained high due to the ongoing heatwave in Europe.

And during the same period Northern Ireland holidaymakers with Tui had to wait two days for a flight home from Rhodes due to technical issues with their plane.

Kirsty Creese, who had been on the island with her husband Paul and children Kayla, 14, and Ollie, eight, said: “We were supposed to be coming home chilled to enjoy the rest of the summer. This has totally knocked us.

"We’ve said that when we get home we won’t be leaving the country again. I couldn’t stand the thought of being abandoned in a foreign country again.”

The fresh difficulties for holidaymakers from the UK comes as a blaze sweeps across the Greek island, with some forced to evacuate from resorts.

British tourists described “terrifying” scenes of turmoil as the five-day fire continues to rage, with power cuts causing “chaos” and an absence of information from travel agencies.

In previous days the wildfire was confined to the island’s mountainous centre, but aided by winds, very high temperatures and dry conditions, it spread on Saturday towards the coast on the island’s central-eastern side.

Local media reported the fires had reached three hotels, which had already been evacuated, while three coast guard vessels, plus one from the army, were evacuating people from two beaches.

Fire Service spokesman Yannis Artopios said on Saturday that more wildfires could break out as temperatures are set to reach 45C on Sunday.

Thomas Cook said 40 of its customers were at hotels in Lardos and Kiotari – the areas most affected by the fire.

Corinne Watson, 42, who is holidaying with her husband and two sons, told the PA news agency she had only received one automated text message from Tui, telling her they were “sorry for any disruptions”.

The mother-of-two said: “Our hotel has accepted some evacuees and hosted a few while other accommodation was found.

“Power losses affecting the kitchens has caused chaos but hotel staff are working exceptionally hard to manage the situation – they must be very worried for their island.

“Hotel staff [are] working flat out under desperate worry.”

However, she said Tui had offered a “poor service” with no information on whether her area was safe or what to do in the event of an evacuation.

Ms Watson, a local government worker from Cumbria, added: “Today the sky has rarely been blue and we have had the water planes above us frequently collecting from the sea.

“Getting information is very difficult. Currently we are lucky, in a lovely hotel and hope it stays that way.

“For others, both tourists and locals, it is awful and terrifying. I hope they bring them under control quickly with limited damage.”

A spokesman for Thomas Cook said: “We are monitoring closely the wildfires in Rhodes and are in touch with our customers who are on holiday there.

“Our teams are in regular contact with our holidaymakers on the island currently as well as those about to depart to discuss their options.”

There will be a brief respite in the heatwave on Monday, but it will resume on Tuesday and could last until at least Friday, meteorologists have said.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted: “The safety of British Nationals is our top priority. I encourage those in Rhodes, and those with family and friends there, to continue checking FCDO travel advice for updates.”

The Foreign Office updated its foreign travel advice on the heatwaves and wildfires in Europe.

It said: “If you are a British national affected by wildfires in Rhodes, please follow the guidance from the emergency services. Call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger.

“The Greek government has established a crisis management Unit to facilitate the evacuation of foreign citizens from Rhodes. They can be contacted on +30 210 368 1730. For 24/7 British consular assistance, call +4420 7008 5000.

“If you are planning to travel to Rhodes, please check with your travel operator or hotel prior to travel that the area you plan to visit is not impacted by the current wildfires,”

Firefighting forces from eight EU countries are either operating or due to arrive soon, Mr Artopios said.

Israel, Jordan and Turkey have also sent reinforcements, mostly aerial equipment.

A Tui spokeswoman said they are “continuing to do all they can in a fast moving situation” and had representatives at evacuation points.

She said: “We’re closely monitoring the situation in Rhodes where wildfires have led to the evacuation of a number of hotels in the South of the island.

“Our resort teams are doing everything they can to support customers and asking them to follow the advice of the local authorities who we are working closely with.