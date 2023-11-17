A round-up of the latest travel deals at home and abroad

Enjoy a short break at stunning Ballynahinch Castle, Connemara

CONNEMARA: Ballynahinch Castle, a two-night stay with breakfast each morning, dinner on one evening at Owenmore Restaurant, a full day hike with a packed lunch and an Irish coffee afterwards starts from €600 per person sharing. A two night stay with breakfast each morning, dinner and a half day hike (no lunch or Irish coffee included) starts from €525 per person. www.ballynahinchcastle.com

GRAN CANARIA: 3 star Colina Mar Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on November 30. Price: £499 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter.

PORTUGAL: Oceanus Aparthotel, 3 Star, Olhus d'Agus, SC, 7 nights from £289pps, from Belfast, January 13, 2024.

To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

TUNISIA: AQI Venus Beach, 3 Star +, Hammamet, AI, 7 nights from £2,169** (2+1), £3,289** (2+2), from Belfast, July 28, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

ORLANDO: Towneplace Suites By Marriott Orlando At Flamingo Crossings Town Center, 3 Star, Kissimmee, RO, 7 nights from £1,399pps, £3,549 (2+1), £4,499 (2+2) **price includes one free child place, from Belfast August 28, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CO TYRONE: Glenavon House Hotel, From £85 per person sharing a double room B&B with a £20 per person dinner allowance in the Cellar restaurant. Visit https://glenavonhotel.com/ for more information.

CO DOWN: The Orchard, this newly opened, four bed room self-catering property is nestled in the heart of Newcastle and offers the last word in comfort. Book three nights and get one night half price. Visit https://www.staymourne.com/ for more information.

​CO FERMANAGH: Don’t miss the luxury sale of the year at Lough Erne Resort with up to 40% off in stays, spa, golf and afternoon tea deals. And get an exclusive £20 voucher with every £100 spent on resort gift vouchers during Black Friday weekend. For further information contact: (0)28 6632 3230, [email protected], www.lougherneresort.com