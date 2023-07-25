Queen's University professor John Barry warns on climate crisis

Professor John Barry said not only will individuals have to re-think their lifestyles and how and where they travel, but governments must take action now to tackle the climate crisis, which he described as a “clear and present danger to everyone on the planet.”

The professor of green political economy, described the wildfires in Rhodes, Corfu and Crete as a “focusing event”.

"Just like with Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in 2005 – which was a climate-exacerbated event – there was great hope that America would wake up and show leadership on the climate issue, but it didn’t. And there is probably a great danger that this focusing event (in Greece)– will not be a turning point for governments. It’ll be something that is forgotten about, but I hope it’s not.

Professor John Barry, Queen's University, Belfast, warns we will see more climate events like the wildfires on the Greek islands

"The scary part is, this is not the new normal, we haven’t seen the worst impact yet. To me it’s like wartime mobilisation…. and the reality is those poor folks in Rhodes and Corfu have experienced what it is like to be a climate refugee. What is happening now in 2023 wasn’t predicted to happen until at least the 2040s or 2050s. We are about 1.2 degrees warmer – it doesn’t sound much, but look at what is happening already – and we are on track for about a 2.5 degree warmer world.”

In terms of leisure travel, Professor Barry said he believes certain countries will be out of bounds due to extreme weather events, and people should consider staycations and slower travel, instead air travel, if they want to live in a low carbon world and not ‘wreck the climate’.

“I think staycations are good. We’ve got beautiful country here. I know the weather isn’t great, but I do think that you’ll think twice about going somewhere if it’s too risky, or if we are going to travel, do a few things when you are there, rather than go in and out for a stag or hen weekend.”

He said that whilst the current focus is on the wildfires, other climate impacts, like the recent flooding episodes in Castlederg, Co Tyrone, and Raphoe, Co Donegal, should not be forgotten.

“The Artic ice sheet is melting quicker than scientists had predicted. That is really worrying for two reasons. It could mean sea level rises, and most of our world’s cities, including Belfast, Dublin and London, are on coastlines so they are vulnerable. But even more worrying, particularly for those of us on the island of Ireland, is that what keeps our climate relatively temperate is the gulf stream. If that is cut off we would have weather like Winnipeg in Canada –we would have freezing cold, below zero winters.”

Professor Barry said governments need to start acting now on the climate crisis.