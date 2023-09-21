The Harrogate Inn warm welcome awaits

Stately Edwardian era heyday heritage seamlessly blends with simply the best 21st century modernisation.

Former 90-bed The St George Hotel, now The Harrogate Inn, is scene of new owners' magnificent metamorphosis.

Industry leaders The Inn Collection Group are behind the upgrade, offering the prime site exciting new lease of life.

Harrogate Free Walking Tour's genial host Harry makes a point

“We’re excited The Harrogate Inn has been received so positively since reopening," enthused Operations Director Chris Moor.

Completed in only 152 days, the flagship facelift produced opulent pub, boasting new-look Barking George bar

Improvement investment also witnessed fully refurbished kitchen, reaping rewards with increased customer footfall.

The recently reopened Ripon Road venue is now also welcoming home to executive suites accommodation.

Opening of the Harrogate Inn (photo: Stuart Boulton)

"This superb site is a tremendous asset for our customers,” said MD Sean Donkin, director of the company Sunday Times this year identified as among the UK’s best to work.

When it comes to work, rest and play, the Parliament Hill location is second to none, perfectly positioned within walking distance of local landmarks including Convention Centre, Montpellier Quarter, Royal Hall, Royal Pump Room Museum, Moorish-style Turkish Baths & Health Spa.

Nearby Valley Gardens offer leady idyll, complete with art deco Sun Pavilion opulence, knowledgeable genial guide Harry's Free Walking Tour providing ideal introduction to all such absorbing attractions.

Judge for yourself if revered Victorian wordsmith Charles Dickens was correct in concluding "Harrogate is the queerest place with the strangest people in it, leading the oddest lives of dancing, newspaper reading and dining."

Short drives, meanwhile, reveal breath-tracing beauty of Yorkshire Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Park scenic countryside.

Mr Donkin continued: “The Hotel St George was an exciting acquisition for us as we continue to expand our customer base and imprint in Yorkshire while continuing to roll out our buy and build strategy as an operator.

“We have had Harrogate in our sights for a considerable time while identifying a site that is a fit with our ‘Eat, Drink, Sleep and Explore’ brand.

True to their word, business bosses have similarly enhanced nearby The Knaresborough Inn and The Ripon Inn to add to increasingly impressive northern property portfolio.

Other North Yorkshire operations include The King’s Head Inn at Newton Under Roseberry, The Northallerton Inn, The Stables at Whitby, The Black Swan in Helmsley and Dean Court in York.

Added a company spokesman: "Completion of The Hotel St George cemented The Inn Collection Group’s standing as the leading company in the UK for individual acquisitions and the pub company with the highest number of bedrooms per site in the country."