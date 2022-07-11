The average flight delay at George Best City Airport was four minutes and 54 seconds while at Belfast International it was four minutes and 30 seconds.

According to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority data by the PA news agency, the only UK airport with less of an average wait was Southend at two minutes and 48 seconds.

At the other end of the scale Birmingham Airport was the worst in the UK for flight delays last year.

Punctuality across all UK airports in 2021 was found to be better than before the pandemic. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Departures from the West Midlands airport were an average of 12 minutes and 24 seconds late taking-off in 2021.

Southampton Airport had the second poorest record, followed by Heathrow, Exeter and Aberdeen airports.

The ranking takes into account all scheduled and chartered departures. Cancelled flights are not included.

Punctuality across all UK airports in 2021 was better than before the virus crisis, due to the reduction in flights caused by travel restrictions.

Jo Rhodes, an expert for consumer magazine Which? Travel, said 2022 “has been a different story entirely” as the sector is struggling to cope with the spike in passenger numbers.

She said: “Holidaymakers have endured wide-scale flight cancellations as well as unacceptably long queues at check-in, bag drop and airport security.

“The Government must take action to restore consumer confidence in travel. That should involve stronger powers for the CAA, including the ability to fine airlines directly when they break the law.

“Ministers should also drop their ill-conceived plans to slash compensation rates for delayed or cancelled domestic flights.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps published a 22-point plan to tackle flight disruption last month.

This included encouraging airlines to make sure their schedule are “deliverable”, an amnesty on airport slot rules and permitting new aviation workers to begin training before passing security checks.

The Government is analysing feedback after consulting on reforms such as increasing the CAA’s enforcement powers and amending compensation rules for domestic flights.

Airlines such as British Airways and easyJet have cancelled thousands of flights in recent weeks amid fears that chaotic scenes at airports will return during the peak school holiday season.