Late deals

Bargain breaks athome and abroad

C0 FERMANAGH: Cuilcagh Way Package, Westville Hotel, Enniskillen from £145 per room. Package includes dinner, bed & breakfast for two people, along with a packed lunch for two to take on your walk up Cuilcagh mountain. To book call 028 6632 0333. Offer available March 31.

C0 DOWN; Enjoy an overnight stay at the Slieve Donard Resort & Spa from £95pps. This offer includes luxurious accommodation, 4-course dinner and full Irish breakfast the following morning. Guests can also enjoy complimentary use of the spa facilities, Wi-Fi and car parking. To book, contact the Slieve Donard Resort & Spa on 028 4372 1066 or go to www.hastingshotels.com *Subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply.

TENERIFE: Playa De La Arena (pictured) 3 star Arena Suites Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on March 20. Price: £389 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

COSTA BLANCA: From Belfast, May 1, Ambar Beach Apartments, Calpe, 3 Star, SC, 4nights from £349pps. To book visit http://www.tui.co.uk/ or visit your nearest TUI store·

GRAN CANARIA: From Belfast, June 2, Gran Amadores Apt., Amadores, 2 Star, SC, 7nights from £399pps. To book visit http://www.tui.co.uk/ or visit your nearest TUI store.

LANZAROTE; From Belfast, June 7, Lanzarote Paradise Club, Costa Teguise, 2 Star, SC, 7nights from £379pp. To book visit http://www.tui.co.uk/ or visit your nearest TUI store.

ALICANTE CITY: 3 star Hotel Albahia, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on March 22. Price: £319 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

COSTA BLANCA: Benidorm, 3 star plus Aparthotel Terralta, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on March 22. Price: £369 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.