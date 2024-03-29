Lough Erne Resort has launched a package for left-handed guests

Available throughout April, left-handers can enjoy a luxury overnight stay in the Fermanagh Lakelands specially created with their needs in mind, including sampling cuisine at the award-winning 3 AA Catalina restaurant prepared by left-handed executive head Chef Stephen Holland, enjoying a tempting lakeside breakfast and relaxing at the Resort’s Thai Spa.

The Resort’s guest rooms have been recently refurbished to create a tranquil countryside ambiance and will be specially rearranged for left-handers. The experience also includes a gift with items designed for left-handed people including a notebook, pen and card game.

While enjoying the mouth-watering dining experiences with locally sourced ingredients at the Catalina Restaurant, left-handers will notice place settings and service have been adapted to their needs.

Guests will also be able to upgrade and enjoy a left-handed golf lesson with PGA Professional, Damian Mooney or experience a round of left-handed golf at one of the Resort’s two championship golf courses, including the renowned Faldo Course, designed by Sir Nick Faldo.

Helen McCune, deputy general manager, said: “At Lough Erne Resort, we feel it is important to cater to all guests and their specific needs. Around 10 per cent of the UK is left-handed; a percentage that remains consistent in many populations around the world. From Angelina Jolie to Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey to Lady Gaga and even Prince William, there are many left-handers looking for that special touch when they choose to stay at a luxury resort.

“It's time to celebrate left-handed people and to raise awareness of some of the experiences many of them face in a world imagined largely with right-handed people in mind. Our newly created experience has been developed to ensure a luxury left-hand experience at our Resort.”

