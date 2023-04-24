The huge global hub located almost in the centre of Germany will provide onward connectivity to many main business destinations according to Dr Frank Wagner from Lufthansa.

It is the only direct flight between Northern Ireland and Germany and will operate four days a week.

Dr Wagner said: "We have decided to give it a go now and connect Belfast to Frankfurt, and via Frankfurt, to over 200 destinations worldwide," he said.

Lufthansa airline will operate four flights per week from Belfast City Airport to Frankfurt

"We are already seeing it in the booking development now all over Europe, but also further afield to Africa, Asia and South America.

"We provide connectivity via Frankfurt but obviously it will also boost bi-lateral trade between Northern Ireland and Germany."

The new route means the Belfast City Airport has seven main airline partners and a route network of almost 30 destinations.

Commercial director at the airport, Katy Best, said: "This is really big news in terms of connectivity for Northern Ireland post-Covid.

"There's a huge amount of interest from German and Belfast businesses in this route.

"Germany is the third largest market for the island of Ireland and Tourism Ireland have put a huge amount of work into promoting Belfast and this route."

Despite the collapse of Flybe in January, Northern Ireland is experience a boom in connectivity.

Ryanair have announced four new routes from Belfast International Airport to Budapest, Cardiff, Mallorca and Valencia which will begin this summer 2023.

And the following summer Fly Atlantic plans to launch a new transatlantic airline at Belfast International Airport.

The airline proposes to fly to the US and Canada as well as British and European destinations.

Aer Lingus has also spread their wings at Belfast City Airport, announcing a new commercial route to Jersey which will begin next month.

It’s understood the seasonal route will offer 6,000 seats on twice-weekly direct flights through the summer.