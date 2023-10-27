Politicians have welcomed an outline proposal for a new £20m state-of-the-art railway station in Lurgan.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Public transport operator Translink says it has submitted the proposal to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

A spokeswoman said: “The proposal includes the construction of a state-of-the-art train station, complemented by additional park and ride capacity, shelters, and a pedestrian/cycle bridge connecting the building to the platforms. This initiative aims to improve accessibility, convenience, and connectivity for the residents of Lurgan and the surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The project team are keen to unveil these plans for Lurgan, and we eagerly anticipate engaging with the local community and stakeholders in January 2024 to gather valuable feedback."

Translink has submitted initial plans for a new £20m state-of-the-art train station in Lurgan. Pictured is the current station. Photo: Googlemaps

The changes will not affect the current level crossing in any way, Translink said.

The project will be subject to council planning permission as well as funding approval by the Department of Infrastructure (DFI).

The DFI said said it expects Translink to submit an Outline Business Case for the proposed train station next year, with further progress being based on the assessment of the business case and the availability of funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DUP and Sinn Fein welcomed movement on what they said would be a £20m investment, but official costs are not yet confirmed.

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said: “For some time I have been championing the need for Translink to deliver a modern, fit for purpose train station to serve the community of Lurgan and the surrounding area," she said.

"As MP, I want the best facilities for my constituents, and indeed want to see more people enticed onto public transport by the provision of top class customer facilities."

She added: "This project has been hard fought for, but it is edging closer to a reality. This is a good news story for Lurgan, and I certainly will continue to champion this investment by Translink until the new station is operational.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Fein MLA for Upper Bann, John O'Dowd also welcomed what he said was a much-awaited project.

"Current facilities in Lurgan are outdated and the new station will give commuters a much better experience for their journey beginning and end," he said.