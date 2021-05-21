Luxurious city breaks in NI

The Merchant

If you would like to add a sprinkle of glamour or a dash of urban razzle-dazzle to your getaway, here are some of the ritziest city spots in Northern Ireland.

5* Merchant Hotel, Belfast

While its former life as Ulster Bank HQ may set off an array of banking metaphors and idioms, let’s vault over those and talk about how the Merchant Hotel (5*) has a dazzling mix of Art Deco chic and Victorian pomp that will leave you awe-struck. This hotel’s stunning luxury spa, fine dining menus and glorious afternoon teas will confirm this as the best escape plan ever planned. High above, you can use the rooftop gymnasium and enjoy panoramic city views as you work out. https://www.themerchanthotel.com/

Harrisons Chambers of Disctinction

Harrison Chambers of Distinction, Belfast

The Harrison Chambers of Distinction Belfast are restored, landmark Victorian merchants’ residences dating from 1879 designed to serve the culturally curious traveller. Each of the 17 rooms combines pieces collected by owner Melanie with the very best facilities that the 21st-century traveller demands and expects. Huge bay windows, antique furniture, sumptuous velvet curtains and bathtubs in the bedrooms combine elegance with underlying mischief and tongue-in-cheek humour lurking beneath. Eccentric curios and surprises await to delight around every corner. https://www.chambersofdistinction.com/

5* Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast

The Fitzwilliam Hotel is a super-elegant masterpiece located beside the Grand Opera House. With 146 fabulous guestrooms and suites, incredible food, a much-loved bar and exceptional service, this hotel is booming with elegance. https://www.fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com/

4* Bishop’s Gate Hotel, Londonderry

This listed building built in 1899 boasts stunning Edwardian architecture which has been sensitively restored in homage to its rich heritage. An iconic landmark with a unique history, the hotel is an intimate urban oasis featuring 31 luxurious guestrooms, fitness area, The Wig and Gown Champagne Bar and Restaurant and the Hervey Library. https://www.bishopsgatehotelderry.com/

4* Grand Central Hotel, Belfast

The most recent addition to the Belfast hotel scene, Grand Central Hotel is based in the Linen Quarter and comes complete with a Bistro, Seahorse Restaurant and 23rd floor rooftop cocktail bar, The Observatory. It is the highest bar in all of Ireland with views across Belfast and beyond. The art deco nods, high ceilings and sense of space add a distinctive drama. https://www.grandcentralhotelbelfast.com/

4* Shipquay Hotel, Londonderry