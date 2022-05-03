New Dublin hotel pays homage to Nobel Laureate Samuel Beckett

Located just a five-minute walk from the iconic Samuel Beckett Bridge across the River Liffey, The Samuel pays homage to the renowned novellist and playwright with subtle references to his works throughout the sophisticated hotel.

Irish TikTok sensations Cairde, who recently performed for US President Joe Biden, kick-started the celebrations by entertaining guests with special performances throughout the official opening last week.

Samuel Beckett was a pupil at Portora Royal school in Enniskillen – the same school that Oscar Wilde attended 50 years before him – where he won a gold medal in boxing and was also captain of the cricket team.

One of the bedrooms in the The Samuel, Dublin

Located within Spencer Dock, the eight-storey €39 million hotel is conveniently positioned close to the Convention Centre Dublin and the lively 3-Arena.

The stunning new addition to the city’s Docklands boasts striking interiors throughout, offering modern luxury to guests staying in one of the 204 bedrooms, with executive rooms boasting great views across Dublin.

The hotel has been opened by Dalata Hotel Group, Ireland’s largest hotel operator, which has three hotels in Northern Ireland, the Clayton and Maldron in Belfast and the Maldron at Belfast International Airport.

Anne-Marie Traynor, general manager of The Samuel, said: “We are truly thrilled to be opening the doors of The Samuel to visitors here in Dublin’s bustling city centre. We feel it is the ultimate destination for an activity-packed city break, a romantic getaway or a business trip to the city.

“In Dublin we are proud of our people, culture and history. We feel the connection between people and place is really reflected throughout The Samuel, whether that be the link to our literary legend Samuel Beckett in our name or through the eye-catching art by local creatives visible throughout The Samuel Bar and Grill.”

Niall Gibbons, chief executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “As we restart overseas tourism to Ireland this year, the opening of The Samuel is very good news and a vote of confidence in Irish tourism. We already work closely with the Dalata Hotel Group and we look forward to co-operating with them to promote their newest hotel overseas. Congratulations and every good wish to the team at The Samuel.”