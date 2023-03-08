Brooke Scullion performing at last year's Eurovision in Italy

The average Liverpool Airbnb is expected to rise from £138 a night to a whopping £251 a night over the Easter holidays, following a rise in demand.

Hosts are expected to charge a further premium for local stays throughout May, as Eurovision enthusiasts flock to Liverpool for the live shows.

The findings, pulled together by Online.Casino, are based on data provided directly by rental analysts AirDNA, which revealed that the average Liverpool Airbnb price jumps from £138 a night to £251 a night during peak periods - including the upcoming Easter break.

Despite Liverpool being one of the cheaper cities to visit in spring - proving less expensive than Manchester yet pricier than Glasgow - prices skyrocket to meet the increased demand for cheap accommodation - meaning fans will be subjected to significantly higher rates.

When the host city for this year’s highly-anticipated Eurovision Song Contest was first announced in October, hotels cancelled bookings and hiked up their prices in anticipation.

Some accommodation was advertised for a staggering £5k a night, as Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena is set to host three live Eurovision events, including the four-hour grand final this May.

As many fans will have held off on booking accommodation until they ordered tickets they’ll be hit with even higher prices to secure their stay.

According to AirDNA - based on bookings made prior to the start of March - the average Liverpool Airbnb is charging 82% more for a night’s stay during the Easter break, with prices increasing from £138 a night to a whopping £251 due to increased demand.

Liverpool sees the highest price hike during peak periods than any other UK city - including London - year-on-year, even without major events like Eurovision impacting demand.

This means that a Liverpool weekend stay will set visitors back by £753 towards the end of March, as opposed to the £414 that they’d pay at other off-peak times of year.

For those who are happy to commute to the M&S Bank Arena on the day, the best city to stop in is Stoke-in-Trent, with peak Airbnb prices standing at around £129 a night. Meanwhile, a Manchester stay will set you back £189 a night when peak rates are applied.

With Eurovision tickets averaging £270 for the final, the average fan will pay at least £1,023 for their Liverpool weekend accommodation and event attendance, on top of train fare.

Speaking on the findings, Online.Casino said: “The Eurovision Song Contest is arguably one of the biggest live events hosted in the UK this year, so it’s no surprise that the majority of Airbnb hosts and hotels are looking to capitalise on the country’s excitement.

“However, many fans will inevitably find themselves spending significantly more than they expected to attend the event - particularly as most people will have been too preoccupied with securing the incredibly limited tickets, and not yet considered where they’ll stay.

