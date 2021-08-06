Paphos....7 nights all-inclusive, August 24, £639 per person

PAPHOS: Coral Bay Paphos, 3 star Ascos Coral Beach, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on August 24. Price: £639 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

LANZAROTE: Costa Teguise, 3+ star Galeon Playa Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on August 26. Price: £389 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

LANZAOTE: Playa Blanca, Playa Blanca Mate Villas – Three Bedroom Villas, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on August 31. Price: £539 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MAJORCA: TUI SUNEO Lagomonte 3 Star, Alcudia, AI, 7 nights from £479pps, 2+1 from £1,359, 2+2 from £1,789 from Belfast International on August 28. To Book: Visit www.tui.co.uk

MAJORCA: llusion Calma & Spa 3 Star, C’an Pastilla, AI, 7 nights from £569pps from Belfast International on August 28. To Book: Visit www.tui.co.uk

NEW FOREST September Safari: Three nights from £619. Enjoy a break to Green Hill Farm Holiday Village, at Landford in the New Forest, with accommodation in one of the new, luxury, safari tents. The safari tents have proper furniture and real beds plus a wooden hot tub. They sleep up to six people, making them ideal for a group of adults or for a family with pre-school age children. A three-night stay, arriving on Friday 10 September, costs £619 (around £103 per person when fully occupied). To book call 0333 200 2790 or visit www.lovatparks.com. For general information about the New Forest visit thenewforest.co.uk.

DUBLIN: The Garden Lovers Getaway package at Clontarf Castle Hotel is available from €190.00 per room per night. It includes an overnight stay in a boutique-style bedroom, Irish chocolates on arrival, Artisan Castle breakfast in the award-winning Fahrenheit Restaurant and a guided tour of St. Anne’s Park. Prior booking is essential, visit www.clontarfcastle.ie or call 01 8332321 for more information.

WESTERN MEDITERRANEAN CRUISE: Belfast flights, luggage & transfers. September 19. Norwegian Epic. Cruise itinerary- Barcelona, Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Civitavecchia (Rome), Naples (Pompeii), Cagliari, Palma, Barcelona

Inside stateroom from £710 per person or Balcony from £857 per person.

Call into your local Oasis Travel store, telephone 028 90471125 or email [email protected]

DOWTON ABBEY, WINDSOR & KEW GARDENS: September 5, 2021. Return flights from Belfast City Airport to London Heathrow with Aer Lingus. One 10kg checked-in bag is included. Executive coach travel throughout tour.

Two nights’ accommodation in 4* Mercure Newbury West Grange Hotel. Breakfast and evening meals. Entrance to Highclere Castle. Entrance to the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew. A visit to Royal Windsor. From £389 per person.