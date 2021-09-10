NI travel deals at home and abroad

Ferrcarrig Hotel, Wexford, is offering a great autumn escape package

RHODES: The Blue Sky Hotel, 7 nights, B&B, fly from Belfast International, October 19, 2021. Luggage and transfers included. Price from £342 per person. Call Oasis Travel for more information or to book on 02890 471125

GRAN CANARIA: La Playa Del Tauro, Villas De Tauro, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on September 26. Price: £499 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

LANZAROTE: Holiday Village Lanzarote, 4 Star, Playa Blanca, AI, 7 nights from £1,109pps, 2+1 from £2,219 or 2+2 from £4,069 from Belfast International, July 21, 2022. To book visit: www.tui.co.uk

GRAN CANARIA: Gran Canaria, TUI BLUE Qrquidea, 4*, Bahia Feliz, AI, 7nights from £1,129pps or bring the family from £2,919(2+1) or from £3,869 (2+2) from Belfast International, December 21, 2021. To Book: Visit www.firstchoice.co.uk

WEXFORD: Two-night Autumn Escape at the Ferrcarrig Hotel is available from €340 for 2 people sharing and the three-night break is available from €480 based on 2 people sharing until November. For further information on Ferrycarrig Hotel and the Autumn Escape packages see www. ferrycarrighotel.ie

FUERTEVENTURA: Corralejo, 4 star Barcelo Corralejo Bay, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on September 16. Price: £619 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.