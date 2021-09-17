NI Travel deals at home and abroad

Castleknock Hotel, Dublin

DUBLIN: Enjoy a one, two or three-night family break at the award-winning Castleknock Hotel (pictured) located right next door to Phoenix Park with breakfast each morning and dinner on one evening in Earth & Vine restaurant along with a children’s welcome bag in room on arrival to keep the little ones entertained. Mid-term packages starts at €250 for one night based on two adults and two children. For more information visit www.castleknockhotel.com

GRAN CANARIA: La Playa Del Tauro, Villas De Tauro, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on September 26. Price: £499 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

IBIZA: Holiday Village Seaview Ibiza, 4 star, Port des Torrent, AI, 7 nights from £679pps, 2+1 from £1,359 or 2+2 from £1,909 from Belfast International, May 18 2022. To book visit: www.tui.co.uk

CRUISE: Harmony of the Seas, flights from Dublin, luggage & transfers and tips included. 7 Nights sailing from Barcelona & visit Palma, Florence/Pisa, Rome & Naples, October 10, 2021. Inside stateroom from £749 per person. Experience tallest slide at sea, Aqua Theatre, Bionic Bar & Broadway shows. Call Oasis Travel for more information 02890 471125