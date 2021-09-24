NI travel deals at home and abroad

Enjoy a Halloween break at Clontarf Castle, Dublin

DUBLIN: Clontarf Castle Hotel (pictured) - Spooktacular Fun package is available from October 21 to November 1 2021, starting from €220.00 per room per night (based on a family room) and includes a two night stay, Artisan Castle breakfast each morning and dinner one evening for two adults and two children in Knights Bar. www.clontarfcastle.ie

IBIZA: Holiday Village Seaview Ibiza, 4 star, Port des Torrent, AI, 7 nights from £679pps, 2+1 from £1,359 or 2+2 from £1,909 from Belfast International, May 18 2022. To book visit: www.tui.co.uk

CRUISE: Harmony of the Seas, flights from Dublin, luggage & transfers and tips included. 7 Nights sailing from Barcelona & visit Palma, Florence/Pisa, Rome & Naples, October 10, 2021. Inside stateroom from £749 per person. Call Oasis Travel for more information 02890 471125

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MAJORCA: Santa Ponsa, 3 star Holiday Park Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on October 8. Price: £369 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

SCENIC ISLES OF SCOTLAND CRUISE: Sail from Belfast, June 8, 2022, 8 nights. Prices from £1349 per person. Call Oasis Travel for more information 02890 471125.