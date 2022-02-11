Enjoy a Mediterranean Cruise onboard The Marella Explorer

MARELLA Cruise Deal of the week - Treasures Of the Mediterranean. Spend 7 nights aboard Marella Explorer (pictured above) cruising the western Mediterranean, including, Palma, Majorca, Palermo, Sicily and Naples (For Pompeii & Capri). Marella Cruises come All Inclusive as standard, plus flights, transfers, luggage, tips and service charges are all part of the package.Depart Belfast International and fly to Corfu on May 17h 2022 and stay for 7 nights in an inside cabin from just £949pps. - Save an extra £300 per booking with code: CRUISE300*

ALGARVE: Janelas Do Mar 2 Star+, Albufeira, SC, 6 nights from £439pps, from Belfast International. February 24. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

GRAN CANARIA: Las Palmas City, 4 star Hotel Concorde, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on March 10. Price: £229 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

LANZAROTE: Playa Blanca, 3+ star THB Tropical Island, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on March 31. Price: £499 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.