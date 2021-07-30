Northern Ireland holiday deals at home and abroad

There are plenty of great offers to Majorca from Northern Ireland

MAJORCA: Santa Ponsa, 3 star Holiday Park Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on August 21. Price: £369 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

COSTA DEL SOL: August 8, 2021, from Belfast International, Holiday Village Costa Del Sol 4 Star, Benalmadena, AI, 7 nights from 2+1 £2,759, 2+2 from £3,349. To book visit: www.firstchoice.co.uk

TURKEY: August 16, 2021, from Belfast International, Hotel Yalcin 2 Star+, Hisaronu, B&B, 14nights from £479pps. To book visit: www.tui.co.uk

TURKEY: August 16, 2021, from Belfast International, Holiday Village Turkey 4 Star, Sarigerme , AI, 7 nights 2+1 from £2,189, 2+2 from £2,799.

MAJORCA: August 28, from Belfast International, Gloables Bouganvilla 4 Star, Sa Coma, AI, 7 nights , £679pps, 2+1 from £1,519, 2+2 from £1,999. To book visit: www.firstchoice.co.uk

TENERIFE: Playa De Las Americas, 3 star Columbus Aparthotel, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on August 7.Price: £419 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

GRAN CANARIA: La Playa Del Tauro, Villas De Tauro – Deluxe Three Bedroom Villa, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on August 29. Price: £659 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

WESTERN MEDITERRANEAN CRUISE: Belfast flights, luggage & transfers. September 19. Norwegian Epic. Cruise itinerary- Barcelona, Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Civitavecchia (Rome), Naples (Pompeii), Cagliari, Palma, Barcelona

Inside stateroom from £710 per person or Balcony from £857 per person. Call into your local Oasis Travel store, telephone 028 90471125 or email [email protected]

DOWTON ABBEY, WINDSOR & KEW GARDENS: September 5, 2021. Return flights from Belfast City Airport to London Heathrow with Aer Lingus. One 10kg checked-in bag is included. Executive coach travel throughout tour.

Two nights’ accommodation in 4* Mercure Newbury West Grange Hotel. Breakfast and evening meals. Entrance to Highclere Castle. Entrance to the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew. A visit to Royal Windsor. From £389 per person.