Northern Ireland holiday deals at home and abroad

The Hotel Kilkenny is offering an Advenutre Escape this autumn

KILKENNY: Adventure Escape at Hotel Kilkenny (pictured). Holidaymakers can now book their accommodation, visits to cultural attractions and family fun destinations plus activities through the team at Hotel Kilkenny via adventureescapes.ie

Offers include deluxe bedroom accommodation with breakfast for two persons sharing for one overnight from €113 for the total stay and from €420 for a family of 2 adults and 2 children for a 2-night family break in deluxe bedroom accommodation with breakfast each morning and dinner on one evening. For further details see https://adventureescapes.ie/kilkenny

FUERTEVENTURA: Costa Caleta, 4 star Elba Carlota Hotel, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on October 30,2021. Price: £579 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

TENERIFE: Playa De Las Americas, 3+ star Parque La Paz, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on November 16, 2021. Price: £579 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

COSTA BLANCA: Port Benidorm 4 star, Benidorm, HB, 7 nights from £459pps from Belfast International on November 30, 2021. To Book: Visit www.tui.co.uk

IBIZA: Holiday Village Seaview Ibiza 4 star, Port des Torrent, AI, 7 nights from £729pps, 2+1 from £1,479, 2+2 from £2,039, from Belfast International, May 18, 2022. To Book: Visit www.tui.co.uk

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry