The Grand Central Hotel in Belfast is offering four nights for the price of three

BELFAST: Grand Central Hotel - St Patrick’s Long Weekend - from £340pps (normally £420pps). 4 nights for price of 3, Full Irish Breakfast each morning, bowl of Irish stew & a pint and St Patrick’s duck. For further information or to book go to www.hastingshotels.com or call 028 9047 1066.

SPAIN: Alicante City, 3 star Hotel Maya Alicante, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on April 1. Price: £289 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

LANZAROTE: Playa De Los Pocillos, 4 star Seaside Los Jameos, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on April 28. Price: £719 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CORFU: Teraza’s Hotel 2, 3 star +, Sidari, B&B, 7 nights from £369pps, from Belfast International, Jun 10, 2022. Depart Belfast International Airport on May 14th 2022.

KOS: Stay 14 nights at the 2+ star Sunny View Hotel in Kardamena on a B&B basis from just £399pps Depart Belfast International Airport on May 14, 2022. Depart Belfast International Airport on May 14th 2022.

Cornwall: 3 nights, £804 or £201 per person when fully occupied,at Sun Haven Holiday Park at Mawgan Porth in north Cornwall. Staying in a two-bedroomed, dog-friendly holiday home sleeping four people. To book visit www.lovatparks.com or call 0333 200 1010.

