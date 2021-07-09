Northern Ireland travel deals at home and abroad

Blackpool's famous Illuminations

BLACKPOOL: September 27, 2021, four nights 3-star Hotel half board nightly entertainment. Tour of Illuminations included (pictured). Ferry included from Belfast-Cairnryan. Local coach pick-up points available. Prices from £399 per person contact Oasis Travel or call 02890 471125

TURKEY: August 30, 2021 from Belfast International Airport. TUI SENSATORI Barut Fethiye 5 Star, Fethiye, AI, 14 nights from £1,209pps, 2+1 from £2,999**, 2+2 from £3,839pps. To book visit: www.tui.co.uk

ANDREU RIEU in concert: January 7, 2022. A 75 euro face-value CAT 4 seated ticket to see André Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra live at the Ziggo Dome Arena, Amsterdam (upgrades available). Flights from Belfast-Amsterdam, two nights 4-star Hotel Amsterdam B&B. Prices from £659 per person contact Oasis Travel or call 02890 471125.

CORFU: August 13, 2021, from Belfast International Airport. Aqualand Village 3 Star+, Aghios Ioannis, AI, 7 nights from 2+1 £2,339**. 2+2 £3,059**. To book visit: www.firstchoice.co.uk

MAJORCA: September 25, 2021, from Belfast International Airport. Globales Verdemar Apartments 3 Star, Santa Ponsa, SC, 7 nights from £469pps. To book visit: www.tui.co.uk

DISNEYLAND PARIS: November 26, 2021. Return flights from Belfast, transfers included two nights Hotel Cayenne Disneyland & two-day hopper ticket included. Family - two adults and one child from £1297 or two adults and two children from £1596.Contact Oasis Travel or call 02890 471125

ALGARVE: October 20, 2021, from Belfast International Airpot. Vilamoura Golf Hotel Apartments 3 Star, Vilamoura, HB, 7 nights from £529pps. To book visit: www.tui.co.uk

MAJORCA: El Arenal, 3 star Azuline Hotel Bahamas, 7 nights half-board + departing from Belfast International on July 24. Price: £479 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

IBIZA: San Antonio Bay, 3+ star Playa Bella Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on July 22, 2021. Price: £589 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.