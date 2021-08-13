Northern Ireland travel deals at home and abroad

Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London

LONDON: Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London (pictured) - £167.38 per night based on two nights’ accommodation for a Radisson Rewards Member in a Studio Double Room arriving September 3, including VAT. Sleeps two adults and two children.

Plus 2-FOR-1 tickets for Merlin Entertainments Attractions. For more information and to book, visit: www.parkplaza.com/merlin. MAJORCA: Alcudia, 3 star Mariner Club Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on August 28. Price: £369 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CRETE: Malia, 3 star Happy Days Malia, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on August 23. Price: £239 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MAJORCA, Pollensa, Villa Can Pericas, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on August 28. Price: £639 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MAJORCA: Hotel Lagotel, departing from Belfast International on September 11, 21, 3 Star+, Playa de Muro, B&B, 7 nights from £379pps. Save an extra £100* on August/September 2021 bookings to Majorca with a unique code available on TUI.co.uk and at your local TUI store or travel agent.

CROATIA: Park Plaza Histria Pula – Pula, Croatia - €196 per night based on two nights’ accommodation for two adults in a Superior Garden Room, arriving September 3, including VAT. For more information and to book, visit: www.parkplaza.com/histria

DOWTON ABBEY, WINDSOR & KEW GARDENS: September 5, 2021. Return flights from Belfast City Airport to London Heathrow with Aer Lingus. One 10kg checked-in bag is included. Executive coach travel throughout tour.

Two nights’ accommodation in 4* Mercure Newbury West Grange Hotel. Breakfast and evening meals. Entrance to Highclere Castle. Entrance to the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew. A visit to Royal Windsor. From £389 per person.