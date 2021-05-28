Northern Ireland travel: Late deals for hotels at home and holidays abroad

Hotel Kilkenny

KILKENNY: The summer staycation package at Hotel Kilkenny (pictured) includes accommodation in a spacious deluxe bedroom, full Irish breakfast on each morning, dinner on one evening in Pure Bar, plus full free access to the family swimming facilities all from €420 for a two-night break and from €590 for a three-night stay.vFor further information contact: www.Hotelkilkenny.ie

TURKEY: TUI BLUE Tropical 4 Star, Sarigerme, AI, 14 nights from £1,529pps, £3,059 (2+1) £3,809 (2+2), August 30 from Belfast International Airport. For more information visit: https://www.tui.co.uk/destinations/info/our-promise

CORFU: Michelangelo Resort, Kassiopi, 3 Star, HB, 14 nights from £678pps, Sept 26 from Belfast International. For more information visit: https://www.tui.co.uk/destinations/info/our-promise

CO ANTRIM: The Bushmills Inn Hotel, one-night luxury retreat from £120 per person sharing including bed and breakfast with a four-course a la carte dinner in the hotels award winning restaurant. https://www.bushmillsinn.com/

BELFAST: Titanic Hotel Belfast. From £299 you can enjoy a two-night stay in one of the nautical themed rooms and dine in style with a three-course dinner in the award winning Wolff Grill restaurant on an evening of your choice. You will also be treated to a Titanic sized breakfast each morning and complimentary car parking is available for 48 hours for one vehicle. https://www.titanichotelbelfast.com/

CO DOWN: Clandeboye Lodge Hotel, spring staycation offeR, one night B&B from £115 for two guests. https://www.clandeboyelodge.com/

CO FERMANAGH: fancy a mid-week staycation? For two nights you can escape to the open spaces of the Fermanagh Lakelands and the luxury of 4* Manor House Country Hotel from £165 per person sharing. Rest your head in one of the hotel’s classic double rooms and enjoy a delicious breakfast as well as dinner on the evening of your choice. This stay also comes with complimentary access to the Manor Leisure. (Subject to availability & selected dates May - Aug). https://www.manorhousecountryhotel.com/