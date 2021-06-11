Northern Ireland travel: Late deals for hotels at home and holidays abroad

The Hard Rock Hotel, Dublin

DUBLIN: Enjoy a staycation at Ireland’s first and only Hard Rock Hotel (pictured), offering guests a music-inspired city escape. The Dublin Calling package is available to book from €250 and includes an overnight stay, breakfast and dinner in Zampas Bar & Restaurant plus an second room for your friends to join you – for free. For more hotel information or to book visit www.hardrockhotels.com/dublin or call +353 (0) 1 4825000.

CO WATERFORD: Celebrate the most joyous and momentous of occasions, your proposal or wedding celebration with a minimoon at Faithlegg. Minimoons at Faithlegg are available from €295.00 and include an overnight stay, freshly prepared breakfast and dinner in the Roseville Rooms Restaurants and a cocktail of your choice.www.faithlegg.com.

CORFU: Esperides Studio & Apartments, 2 Star, Sidari, SC, 14 nights from £549pps, from Belfast International, August 28. To Book: Visit www.tui.co.uk

IBIZA: Hotel Puchet, 3 Star, San Antonio, B&B, 7 nights from £519pps, From Belfast International, October 13. o Book: Visit www.tui.co.uk

TURKEY: Aes Club Hotel, 3 Star, Ovacik, AI, 7 nights from £759pps or bring the family from £1,549**(2+1) or from £2,269**(2+2), from Belfast Interional, August 30.

DONEGAL: Redcastle, Golf & Spa Hotel this summer and enjoy a well-earned break in a relaxing, oceanfront setting. Unwind in one of the spacious bedrooms or luxury suites boasting views of the water or surrounding parkland. With its own private 9 hole golf course, outstanding 2 AA Rosette restaurant and Thalassotherapy swimming pool, gym and luxury CARA Organic Beauty Spa, Redcastle Oceanfront, Golf & Spa Hotel is the ideal Donegal getaway. Stay for two nights and enjoy a third night with our compliments including full Irish breakfast. Includes complimentary access to swimming pool and leisure facilities. Free Cancellation up to 72 hours prior arrival and no deposit required. Prices start from €240 per room for three nights based on two adults sharing. Subject to availability until September 30, 2021. For more information or to book visit: https://www.redcastlehoteldonegal.com/

C0 FERMANAGH: Fancy a mid-week staycation? For two nights you can escape to the open spaces of the Fermanagh Lakelands and the luxury of 4* Manor House Country Hotel from £165 per person sharing. Rest your head in one of the hotel’s classic double rooms and enjoy a delicious breakfast as well as dinner on the evening of your choice. Includes complimentary access to the Manor Leisure. (Subject to availability & selected dates until August 2021). https://www.manorhousecountryhotel.com/