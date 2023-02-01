Boca Beach, Fort Myers, is open to visitors

Last September, Hurricane Ian barrelled through southwest Florida, leaving a devastating path of destruction in its wake and claiming 146 lives.

Fort Myers Beach (Estero Island), Sanibel, Captiva, Pine Island and Matlacha sustained the most storm damage – and thousands of residents immediately lost their homes livelihoods when Ian struck.

Since the storm, the area has been in recovery mode and the community has been at the heart of its regrowth.

Top priorities have been helping build back the major infrastructure, provide shelter and aid to people with basic needs and continuing to assess the extent of the damage.

In October, electricity and internet connection were restored to most of the inland parts of the area, and a relief fund – designated as Support Fort Myers Hospitality Workers – was in place to directly support impacted hospitality workers.

And now, four months on, tourism officials at Fort Myers Beach, say it is ready to welcome back visitors with regeneration well underway and many tourist hotspots re-opened.

Whilst Fort Myers Beach remains closed, Captiva & Sanibel Islands have reopened and hotels are also back and ready to welcome visitors, with 9,651 guest rooms available.

Tamara Pigott, executive director, Visit Fort Myers, said: “While Fort Myers Beach has made great progress since the storm, many restaurants have reopened, construction on major projects continues, and the community steadily improves. Despite the progress, it’s important to bear in mind that the beach remains closed at the moment and facilities are in public areas are limited.

“Having said that, there are many other communities in the destination ready to welcome guests: Boca Grande, Cabbage Key, Pine Island, Cape Coral, and of course downtown Fort Myers have plenty of activities for families.”

Ms Pigott added: “There is currently no timeline for reopening the beach. Our county departments are inspecting conditions there daily and working diligently to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.

“Our community offers a wide variety of family-friendly activities – dining, boating and outdoor activities in a beautiful natural environment. Kayaking on the Estero River in Bonita Springs, nightlife in downtown Fort Myers, eclectic dining options in Cape Coral, and hiking at 6 Mile Cypress Slough, one of our premier public parks to enjoy.”

If travellers are nervous about visiting after the events of last year, how can they be reassured?

"While the community continues to recover, our county departments have been tireless in their efforts to ensure our destination’s safety at every level. From water quality to shoreline safety – we are working hard every day to create a safe, desirable and fun destination for our visitors.

“While the landscape visitors are accustomed to may have changed, the heart and soul of Fort Myers – our people – remain proud and appreciative of all visitors to our destination. Our landscape continues to recover, and nature has amazed all of us with its ability to heal so quickly.”

*You can see a full list of what is open here: https://www.visitfortmyers.com/open