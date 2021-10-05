On Monday, October 4, 2021 travel restrictions across Northern Ireland and the UK eased with the end of the traffic light system making travelling abroad easier.

Now instead of a green, amber and red traffic light system, there is a red list and no list.

If you are fully vaccinated you are now able to travel to more than 50 countries and territories without having to quarantine when you return home.

With half term around the corner, this means that many people are planning last minute trips away.

But where can you travel to from Northern Ireland?

We've put together a list of the most popular places you can fly to from Belfast International Airport this half term.

1. Cyprus Cyprus is a firm favourite for winter sun, with guaranteed blue skies and sunshine making it the ideal place to escape the cold. The island has plenty to explore and is perfectly catered towards families.

2. Spain With many destinations to choose from, Spain is the ideal choice for a quick half term break away. The South of Spain still boasts warm weather and sunny beaches, whilst the Canary Islands offer year-round reliable sunshine.

3. Portugal From the Algarve to Madeira, Portugal has plenty of options for some sunshine this half term. With plenty of family friendly resorts to choose from, you'll be spoilt for choice.

4. Malta With average temperatures of 22°C in October, Malta is a great destination for families looking for some last minute sunshine.