Planning a day out in Northern Ireland? Here are some of our top picks!

OM Dark Sky Park & Observatory, Co Tyrone

*Titanic Belfast

The iconic, six-floor building is located at the historic site where Titanic was designed, built and launched in 1912. The self-guided Titanic Experience is a one-way themed route. Guests can complete their Titanic Experience with a visit to the world’s last remaining White Star vessel and RMS Titanic’s original tender ship – SS Nomadic.

*OM Dark Sky Park & Observatory, Co Tyrone

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exploris Aquarium, Co Down

Opening for the first time, the centre will give visitors a unique opportunity to experience the night sky as it is rarely viewed with an experienced tour guide. Visitors will be able to explore our solar system and star-gaze using telescopes to view the night sky without light pollution as Davagh is the only official ‘dark sky’ park in Northern Ireland. Combining the latest tech, visitors can expect to see holographic installations and bespoke evening audio-visual shows using virtual reality headsets.

Let’s Go Hydro, Belfast

This impressive outdoor attraction, including an inflatable floating obstacle course, provides fun for all. The course features an XXL Tower, slides, climbing wall, hurdles, wiggle disks, ramp, podiums and a floating trampoline. The resort has 40 glamping pods to choose from, including a Boat House and Floating Lake as well as restaurant on site and a drive-in movie experience!

Strangford Lough Activity Centre, Co Down

Offering a variety of land and water based outdoor activities including archery, bushcraft, canoeing, coasteering, kayaking, laser tag, orienteering, raft building, stand-up paddle boarding (SUP), and team building games. Enjoy kayaking to a nearby island, stopping for a BBQ lunch before heading to shore again against the backdrop of the sunset. Or start the day as you mean to go on, paddle boarding over to the island for some yoga and granola while watching the beautiful sunrise!

*Exploris Aquarium, Co Down

Get ‘hands on’ with native species as you tickle the belly of a small shark and feel the spikes on a sea urchin. With a recent waddle of penguins settling into their new home at Exploris Aquarium, you can watch along in awe as they enjoy the pool jump around in the water. Outside in the enclosures a family of Asian Short Clawed Otters also remain a big hit with visitors as does the Seal Sanctuary. Timed slots allow you to set off on your journey through the zones where you will meet clownfish, sharks, rays and much more.

Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Co Londonderry