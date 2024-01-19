All Sections
By Helen McGurk
Published 19th Jan 2024, 17:22 GMT
Tui has a special Valentine's offer at the Exquis by Elegancia, in ParisTui has a special Valentine's offer at the Exquis by Elegancia, in Paris
FRANCE: Exquis by Elegancia, 3 Star, Paris, RO, 3 nights from £429pps from Belfast, Feb 13. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CORK: Spoil the one you love at The Kingsley with a two night stay with breakfast each morning, a Moments of Harmony spa package each, a glass of prosecco each and a three course dinner at Springboard Restaurant on one evening. Starts from €560 based on two people sharing. www.thekingsley.ie

​SPAIN: Alicante City, 3 star Hotel Maya Alicante, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on January 26. Price: £279 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

TURKEY: Antalya, 4+ star Aska Lara Resort And Spa, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on February 23. Price: £489 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO ANTRIM : Londonderry Arms, County Antrim. Enjoy and overnight with a full Irish breakfast next morning from £120 per room based on two people sharing. Visit https://londondonderryarmshotel.com for more information.

CO FERMANAGH: Manor House Hotel, two-night B&B from £127.50 per person Mon-Thurs. Check website for availability. Visit www.manorhousecountryhotel.com for more information.

FLORIDA: Orlando, Sunway Travel, 7 night in Private Home Disney Area from €1,025 per person sharing based on four people May 14 – 21, 2024. www,itaa.ie/offers/orlando/

SPAIN: Hotel Riu Monica, 4 Star +, Nerja, HB, 7 nights from £649pps, Feb 8..To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

PORTUGAL: TUI BLUE Falesia, 4 Star +, Olhos d'Aqua, BB, 5 nights from £569pps, from Belfast, Feb 10. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

DUBLIN: Clontarf Castle – Cupid's Castle is available from €269 based on two people sharing and includes breakfast, dinner in Fahrenheit Restaurant and chilled prosecco and strawberries on arrival. Prior booking and reservations are essential - valid from February 14-16, 2024. Visit www.clontarfcastle.ie

