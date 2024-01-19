Check out the latest travel offers at home and abroad

Tui has a special Valentine's offer at the Exquis by Elegancia, in Paris

FRANCE: Exquis by Elegancia, 3 Star, Paris, RO, 3 nights from £429pps from Belfast, Feb 13. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CORK: Spoil the one you love at The Kingsley with a two night stay with breakfast each morning, a Moments of Harmony spa package each, a glass of prosecco each and a three course dinner at Springboard Restaurant on one evening. Starts from €560 based on two people sharing. www.thekingsley.ie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​SPAIN: Alicante City, 3 star Hotel Maya Alicante, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on January 26. Price: £279 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

TURKEY: Antalya, 4+ star Aska Lara Resort And Spa, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on February 23. Price: £489 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO ANTRIM : Londonderry Arms, County Antrim. Enjoy and overnight with a full Irish breakfast next morning from £120 per room based on two people sharing. Visit https://londondonderryarmshotel.com for more information.

CO FERMANAGH: Manor House Hotel, two-night B&B from £127.50 per person Mon-Thurs. Check website for availability. Visit www.manorhousecountryhotel.com for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FLORIDA: Orlando, Sunway Travel, 7 night in Private Home Disney Area from €1,025 per person sharing based on four people May 14 – 21, 2024. www,itaa.ie/offers/orlando/

SPAIN: Hotel Riu Monica, 4 Star +, Nerja, HB, 7 nights from £649pps, Feb 8..To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

PORTUGAL: TUI BLUE Falesia, 4 Star +, Olhos d'Aqua, BB, 5 nights from £569pps, from Belfast, Feb 10. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.