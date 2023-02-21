Rory Best fronts new Tourism Ireland video to promote short breaks and holidays in Northern Ireland

The promotion includes an online video, presented by Rory Best, which is part of a wider partnership with The Telegraph and is one element of Tourism Ireland's latest £4 million multi-media promotional campaign, to boost travel from GB to Northern Ireland over the coming months.

The theme of Rory's video is 'Little Stories, Giant Spirit' and it's designed to give viewers in GB a taste of Northern Ireland – told by a well-known local – and showcase the Province’s beautiful landscape.

Rory, who lives in Co Down, filmed at a number of locations, including Fodder café in Finnebrogue Woods, Ardglass Golf Club and Castlewellan Forest Park, where he enjoyed a Mourne Trails & Ales Tour and a visit to Whitewater Brewery. The video also features footage of Belfast, Londonderry and the Giant's Causeway.

Tourism Ireland has teamed up with former rugby player Rory Best in its latest campaign to promote Northern Ireland in GB. Pictured is Rory Best with Jennifer Edwards, Tourism Ireland, during filming in Castlewellan Forest Park. Pic: Tourism Ireland

At Ardglass Golf Club he meets Paul Vaughan, its director of golf, and the pair discuss the importance of golf to Northern Ireland, as well as its historical significance – Ardglass is home to the world’s oldest clubhouse, dating back to 1405 AD.

In the foothills of the Mourne Mountains Rory savours the Trails and Ales Tour set up to give riders and beer enthusiasts a day out to remember. The ride through Castlewellan Forest Park and Annesley Estate offers breathtaking views on to Tollymore Forest Park, famous for being the filming location for Game of Thrones, and more recently, Dungeons and Dragons.

At Finnebrogue Rory heads straight for Fodder, a cafe and farm shop famous in these parts for its homegrown, seasonal food in a beautiful setting.

As Rory says over a pint of Guinness at the end of his day showing us his favourite spots, there is so much more to Northern Ireland.

In the video, Rory Best praises NI, saying: "Northern Ireland means home to me. There are so many hidden gems there - the scenery you come across is absolutely breath-taking."

He continues: "Northern Ireland is full of incredible characters. No matter whether you're at the golf club, you're down the local harbour and the fishermen are coming in, at the pub in Belfast city centre or Derry-Londonderry, or the Giant's Causeway - you can be assured you'll come away thoroughly enjoying your experience."

The video will be shared on Tourism Ireland's social media and digital platforms. The promotion also includes an article in the online version of The Telegraph, titled 'Rory's Northern Ireland.