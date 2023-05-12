News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

ssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD

MAJORCA: Palma City, 4-star Innside Palma Bosque, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on June 18. Price: £579 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowanc

By Helen McGurk
Published 12th May 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read

MAJORCA: Palma City, 4-star Innside Palma Bosque, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on June 18. Price: £579 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jet2holidays – Turkey, Antalya Area, Side, 3-star Melissa Gardens, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 23rd May.

Price: £339 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Most Popular

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jet2holidays – Greece, Crete Heraklion Area, Malia, 3-star Village Oasis, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 29th May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Price: £369 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jet2Villas – Menorca, Cala Blanca, Villas Maribel, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 7th June.

Price: £639 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.