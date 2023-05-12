ssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD
MAJORCA: Palma City, 4-star Innside Palma Bosque, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on June 18. Price: £579 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.
Jet2holidays – Turkey, Antalya Area, Side, 3-star Melissa Gardens, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 23rd May.
Price: £339 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.
Jet2holidays – Greece, Crete Heraklion Area, Malia, 3-star Village Oasis, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 29th May.
Price: £369 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.
Jet2Villas – Menorca, Cala Blanca, Villas Maribel, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on 7th June.
Price: £639 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.