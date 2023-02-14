St Valentine's Day wedding at Game of Thrones set in Banbridge for former actors who got engaged during filming

Miguel and Marzenka wedding at Game of Thrones Studio Tour

The couple, who got engaged during filming for season eight of the hit fantasy drama, both now work as tour guides at the Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Co Down.

The Valentine’s wedding between Miguel Cabrerizo and Marzenka Kochanowska took place in the authentic King’s Landing Map Room and courtyard set.

The couple exchanged vows in front of adoring family and friends before they dined at a themed banquet in the authentic Great Hall of Winterfell, where the cast and crew of Game of Thrones once filmed.

To mark the first-ever wedding at Game of Thrones Studio Tour, the couple also wore authentic costumes from the series during their ceremony.

Much to the surprise of Game of Thrones actors and crew at the time, Miguel proposed to Marzenka on the set of Kings Landing, during filming for the series in Belfast in 2018.

Miguel had played the role of an Unsullied soldier, while his sweetheart Marzenka played several roles including a Wight, a Wildling, and a King’s Landing citizen.

After the series wrapped, the couple decided to take on jobs guiding visitors on the Game of Thrones Studio Tour.

Miguel said: “Marzenka and I are huge fans of the show and books, so we made the journey to Northern Ireland to become extras on the show. We learned about the exciting plans for an official Game of Thrones Studio Tour when filming ended. We just had to work there.”

Bride, Marzenka said: “We are huge Game of Thrones fans, so it was special to have our engagement on the set of the show, and then to be married in the world’s only official Game of Thrones Studio Tour. To have the first wedding at the visitor attraction is very special too.”