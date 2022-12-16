Enjoy a break at Belfast's Grand Central

BELFAST: Christmas Shopping Package at The Harrison, https://www.chambersofdistinction.com. Prices start from £90 for a single room, £150 for an Aristocrat Suite

SPAIN: Alicante City, 3 star Hotel Maya Alicante, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on January 20, 2023. Price: £229 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

FUERTEVENTURA: Costa Caleta - Caleta De Fuste, Villa Lea, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on January 7, 2023. Price: £429 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire .For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO KILKENNY: Twixmas Stay or a New Year Celebration at Avalon House Hotel in Castlecomer, Guests can enjoy an overnight stay for two in a luxury bedroom enjoying a delicious breakfast from December 27- 30 from €70 per person sharing. To ring in the New Year the team at Avalon is offering guests a two-night break from December 30 to January 1 which includes accommodation, breakfast each morning plus an indulgent 7-course dinner on New Year’s Eve from €150 per person per night. Visit https://www.avalonhousehotel.ie/en/for further information

CO DOWN: Clandeboye Lodge, Bangor: Indulge in the gift of a well-earned festive retreat at Clandeboye Lodge (4*) with one night B&B starting from £230 for two guests. Offer redeemable in December 2022 and January 2023. Visit https://www.clandeboyelodge.com/ for further information