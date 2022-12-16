The latest holiday offers at home and abroad
A round-up of some great deals, from swanky hotels in Belfast to sunshine in Spain
BELFAST: Christmas Shopping Package at The Harrison, https://www.chambersofdistinction.com. Prices start from £90 for a single room, £150 for an Aristocrat Suite
SPAIN: Alicante City, 3 star Hotel Maya Alicante, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on January 20, 2023. Price: £229 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
FUERTEVENTURA: Costa Caleta - Caleta De Fuste, Villa Lea, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on January 7, 2023. Price: £429 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire .For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
CO KILKENNY: Twixmas Stay or a New Year Celebration at Avalon House Hotel in Castlecomer, Guests can enjoy an overnight stay for two in a luxury bedroom enjoying a delicious breakfast from December 27- 30 from €70 per person sharing. To ring in the New Year the team at Avalon is offering guests a two-night break from December 30 to January 1 which includes accommodation, breakfast each morning plus an indulgent 7-course dinner on New Year’s Eve from €150 per person per night. Visit https://www.avalonhousehotel.ie/en/for further information
CO DOWN: Clandeboye Lodge, Bangor: Indulge in the gift of a well-earned festive retreat at Clandeboye Lodge (4*) with one night B&B starting from £230 for two guests. Offer redeemable in December 2022 and January 2023. Visit https://www.clandeboyelodge.com/ for further information
BELFAST: Grand Central Hotel. See the New Year in from £220pps. Enjoy an overnight stay and experience the relaxing and informal setting of the Grand Café with a glass of bubbles or Negroni cocktail to start the evening’s celebrations, before enjoying a three-course dinner. Dinner is available from 7-9pm with accompanying live music from 10pm-12.30am to bring in the New Year. A full Irish breakfast is also included. Visit https://www.grandcentralhotelbelfast.com/ for further information.