CO FERMANAGH: Starting from £110pp sharing, enjoy Lusty Beg's (4*) A Dip at Dusk offer, including one night B&B stay in a Courtyard Room, three-course evening meal for two and Lakeside Barrel Tub experience for two (with a glass of prosecco). Offer ends March 31, 2023. Valid Sunday - Thursday. This is a direct telephone offer only. https://www.lustybegisland.com/en/
PALMA CITY: 4 star Hm Jaime Iii Hotel, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on March 31. Price: £439 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance.
For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
SPAIN: Costa Blanca, Benidorm, 4 star Sandos Benidorm Suites, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on March 27. Price: £579 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.
CO ANTRIM: Enjoy a romantic Valentine's break at the Portrush Atlantic Hotel (3*) this February with an overnight stay including a bottle of Prosecco in your room and a tasty two-course meal in the Port Kitchen & Bar. Wake up to a full-cooked breakfast in the morning and relax with a later check out at noon. Offer from £160 per night and valid February 12-16, 2023. https://www.portrushatlantic.com/
LONDONDERRY: Enjoy the midterm break this February with the family at the City Hotel, Derry (4*). Their package includes two nights bed & breakfast with a three-course evening meal in Thompson's Restaurant on an evening of choice, for up to two adults and two children (12 & under) from £145.00 per night. Offer valid until February 22, 2023. https://www.cityhotelderry.com/
DALAMAN: Milky Way Hotel & Apartments, 3 Star, Hisaronua, BB, 10 nights from £409pps, from Belfast International, May 25, 2023. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
FLORIDA; Disney all Star Movies Resort, 3 Star+, Walt Disney World, RO, 14 nights from £1,849pps, £2,749 (2+1), £5,799 (2+2), from Belfast International, June 22. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.