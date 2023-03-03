Ocean Sands Resort, Enniscrone, Sligo

​We’d had a few adoring glances from other guests but that was to be expected (he’s exceptionally handsome). And it was the first time we’d gone public, you see, and perhaps it showed.

For more than four years, I and the gorgeous chap sitting beside me have had to be careful about where we eat and where we stay. But not here. Barney is not only allowed to be here, he’s positively welcomed and we were relishing every moment of it.

Barney, in case you hadn’t guessed, is my beloved dog, a Collie cross, and this was his first time staying in a hotel – the Ocean Sands in Enniscrone, Co Sligo.

Afternoon Tea at the Ocean Sands Hotel, Enniscrone, Sligo

As the name suggests this award-winning four-star hotel, which also offers self-catering apartments, is right beside a gorgeous 5km arc of golden strand, which meant Barney had plenty of opportunities to feel the sand beneath his paws.

The Ocean Sands offers nine rooms where canine guests can stay.

The rooms are located on the ground floor, near the exit...handy, should Mother Nature come calling in the night.

After unpacking his bag (bowl, treats, bed, balls for the beach), Barney snuffled around his new domain.

Barney loving life on Enniscrone beach

Our ocean front room was chic and comfortable, with a luxurious bed and window looking out on Enniscrone beach, with mesmeric views of Killala Bay.

We were informed the hotel had seven four-legged patrons staying whilst we were there, and I saw a greyhound and a lovely Golden Retriever relaxing beside their humans in the stylish lobby area, clearly flaked out after a salt-whipped romp on the strand.

But, the Ocean Sands isn’t all about going to the dogs (in a good way, of course), it’s a fantastic spot for humans too.

As well as Barney, my kids, aged 10 and 15 were in tow.

An aerial view of the Ocean Sands Hotel, Sligo

The food, too, is something to write home about. The aforementioned afternoon tea, devised by the award-winning chef Marcin Szczodrowski, is exquisite.

Dogs can dine with their owners in the lobby area, thus we ate at a gorgeous table with a crisp white tablecloth, whilst Barney watched attentively, hoping for a scrap from the master’s table.

The tea is served in pretty china cups, and there’s a proper teapot, whilst a traditional three-tiered stand, features different delicacies, including hand cut sandwiches, fresh scones and artistic display of sweet concoctions – petits fours pastries and cakes.

Dinner is served in the Ocean Bar & Restaurant, which has expansive ocean views and was packed with local diners when we were there. There’s also live music at the weekends.

Whilst Barney snoozed in the room after his day’s extertions on the beach, we enjoyed a relaxed dinner.

The menu is tasty and hearty, with starters such as soup, served with scrumptious homemade Guinness Brown Bread, Atlantic Seafood Chowder and Wild Mushroom & Aged Parmesan Bruschetta.

Mains are equally delectable, with Catch of the Day (the hake dish was as good as I’ve tasted anywhere), Roast of the Day, Chicken Curry and options for vegetarians too.

Those with a sweet tooth won’t be disappointed either, with favourites like Apple Winter Berry Crumble, Creme Brulee and Pear & Almond Tart.

Breakfast, which is self-service, is in the Dunes restaurant, an elegant space, with large windows framing striking ocean views.

Enniscrone is in West Sligo and roughly a three and a half hour drive from Belfast. The area, set against the looming southern backdrop of the Ox Mountains, offers plenty of diversions, including bracing seascapes, exhilarating surfing, golf, and, of course, dazzling Enniscrone Beach.

The town’s other draw is Kilcullen’s Bath House, where you can wallow in a bath full of seaweed – said to be good for rheumatisim and arthritis – before enjoying a hot steam in a cedarwood cabinet.

Next day, as my gang headed back to the beach, I booked a spa treatment.

Many hotels across Ireland these days have a spa. But so often when booking a treatment you'll find a limited menu, basic facilities and an ambiance that fails to transport you to the magical place a good spa should. Not so, at the Ocean Sands, which has put a lot of thought and effort into its offering.

Before their treatments, guests can avail of the thermal suite with a ginormous hot tub (the only one of its kind in Ireland, I’m informed), with a range of massage jets to pummel your knotty muscles. There’s an experience shower and an infrared sauna – currently the hottest trend in the wellness world, claiming to cleanse the body of toxins and boost the immune system.

The delectable spa menu includes many enticing treatments and uses quality Elemis and Ishga products. I opted for a warming massage, using bergamot, which is particularly good for muscular aches, tension and insomnia, the latter ailment something I suffer from. Well, not that night, for a slept like a baby.

Families can sometimes struggle to find a hotel that ticks all the boxes – pet friendly, child friendly, a great location and top-notch food, but this place has all bases covered, with a warm welcome to boot. I know one happy hound already planning a return trip.

*Dog Days By The Sea: includes two nights bed and breakfast and two evening meals (two courses) for two people sharing. Dinner can be in the Ocean Restaurant or at a dog friendly table in the lobby. Available all year round except over the Christmas period. From €150pps. For more info visit: www.theoceansandshotel.ie or tel: 003539626700

