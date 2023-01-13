Enjoy a relaxing break at Ardtara Country House in the pretty village of Upperlands, Co Londonderry

CO LONDONDERRY: Ardtara Country House, Maghera: Starting from £124.50 per person based on two people sharing, the offer includes one night B&B, two-course dinner, a bottle of wine, or tea/coffee and home-baked scones on arrival. On top of this, you can also enjoy a la carte breakfast cooked to order, chef's handmade treats and much more. Offer valid until March 30, 2023. https://www.ardtara.com/

SPAIN: Alicante City, 4 star Hotel Spa Porta Maris By Melia, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on February 3. Price: £359 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

BELFAST: AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast, from £109 per room per night based on two people sharing. The offer also includes a leisurely breakfast in Novelli at City Quay. Multi-Michelin award-winning Chef Jean-Christophe Novelli's signature restaurant is also open for all-day dining. Offer valid until March 31, 2023. https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/bfsac-ac-hotel-belfast/overview/

CO FERMANAGH: Belmore Court & Motel, Enniskillen: Starting from £58.50 per room per night, enjoy B&B and guesthouses. Offer valid until March 31, 2023. https://www.motel.co.uk/offers/

TENERIFE: Playa De Las Americas, 3 star Oro Blanco Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on February 20. Price: £529 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO KERRY; Enjoy Valentine’s Day at the Killarney Avenue Hotel. Enjoy bubbles and chocolate-covered strawberries in your room on arrival, and a 4-course evening meal in a beautiful Hotel Restaurant on the night of your choice and a full Irish breakfast each morning, From €390 based on two people sharing. For more information visit: www.killarneyavenue.com.

TURKEY: Dalaman, TUI Blue Grand Azur. From: £829pps or £2,359 (2+1) for 7 nights on an All-Inclusive basis with flights departing May 22, 2023 from Belfast International Airport.